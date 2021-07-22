Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $283,524.59 and approximately $5,247.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,344,812 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

