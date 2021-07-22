GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0306

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $549,900.44 and $8,149.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,628.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,065.24 or 0.06329556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.93 or 0.01369760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00371990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00138668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.55 or 0.00611592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00384814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00301483 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.