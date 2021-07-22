extraDNA (XDNA) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $636,625.27 and $318,106.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,652.63 or 1.00073967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.01295338 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00360963 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00440173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005950 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052360 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

