KUN Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. KUN has a total market capitalization of $56,233.98 and $3.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $28.12 or 0.00086101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KUN has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00142602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,611.86 or 0.99864959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars.

