Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,069,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,802. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.78.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

