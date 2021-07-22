Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $3.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.43. 2,748,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $168.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

