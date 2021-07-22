ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $6,461,979.30 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 123,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $6,461,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 62,339 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $3,286,512.08.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.43. 776,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,197. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1,335.42. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $60.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Truist increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,949,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

