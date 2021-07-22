Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells 44,062 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $465,294.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spencer Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Spencer Lee sold 13,690 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $165,238.30.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,274,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HIMS. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

