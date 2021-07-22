HyperCash Market Cap Hits $29.92 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $29.92 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,727.60 or 1.00050300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00035043 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.63 or 0.01298113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00363294 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00439238 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005824 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00052502 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.