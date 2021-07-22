Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.65 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reissued an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.54.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,522,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,368,238. The firm has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.43. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.