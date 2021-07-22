Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Shares of LMST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,571. The company has a market cap of $109.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.