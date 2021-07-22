Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.50-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.99. Celanese also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.000 EPS.

CE stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.88. The stock had a trading volume of 876,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,617. Celanese has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

