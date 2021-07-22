Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Reaches $511.09 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $511.09 million and $28.26 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00040974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,264,910,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

