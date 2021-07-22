Energycoin (ENRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $115,567.52 and approximately $16.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00043616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017446 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007166 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

