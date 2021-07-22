Polyient Games Governance Token Price Tops $100.26 on Major Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $7,254.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $100.26 or 0.00309591 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00049982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.00877502 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.