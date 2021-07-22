Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.11. 2,448,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Umpqua has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

