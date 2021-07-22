Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of RGP stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $15.72. 801,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,493. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $515.98 million, a P/E ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.