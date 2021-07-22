SnowSwap Price Hits $5.16 on Top Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $5.16 or 0.00015960 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $1.66 million and $89,419.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00105420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00142718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,359.62 or 1.00032165 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,666 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

