Mirrored ProShares VIX Market Capitalization Achieves $17.25 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for about $7.83 or 0.00024191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $17.25 million and $1,745.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00105420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00142718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,359.62 or 1.00032165 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.