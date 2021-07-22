Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.740 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.78. 224,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,615. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $599.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

