cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.46 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,345.88 or 0.19594534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $63.46 million and approximately $99,502.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00049933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.29 or 0.00871636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

