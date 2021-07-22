Melon Price Hits $38.88 on Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00049933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.29 or 0.00871636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MLNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.