Graco (NYSE:GGG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GGG traded down $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $76.10. 1,298,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

