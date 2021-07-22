Wolves of Wall Street Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,166.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $145.60 or 0.00450465 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $911,431.59 and approximately $7,166.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00866239 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

WOWS is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,260 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

