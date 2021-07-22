Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.99 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00003456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $2,846.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00022696 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001296 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

