First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Issues Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%.

INBK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 51,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $301.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

