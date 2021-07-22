Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

CRARY stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 24,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,198. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

