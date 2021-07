Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

CRARY stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 24,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,198. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Cr̩dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking РLCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.