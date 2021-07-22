Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TCBI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 799,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

