NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,686. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $113,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,101 shares of company stock worth $2,235,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

