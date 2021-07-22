MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $13.35 million and $959,299.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00103197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00140999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,410.09 or 1.00552512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

