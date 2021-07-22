AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00049453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.54 or 0.00857969 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AST is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

