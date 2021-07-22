HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $5,815.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000105 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

