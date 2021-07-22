Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

MCB stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.58. 51,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,836. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

