BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. 134,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $385.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,469.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 363.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 138,872 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8,338.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after buying an additional 59,697 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.