Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $55.94. 584,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,047,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $231.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

