Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $481,301.41 and $339,118.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00105524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00141034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,392.84 or 1.00241145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

