Raiden Network Token (RDN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $668,541.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and approximately $668,541.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00264924 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000119 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

