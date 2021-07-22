ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

ASML stock traded up $9.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $730.19. 47,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,554. ASML has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $723.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $680.44. The company has a market capitalization of $306.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

