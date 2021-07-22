Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TXN traded down $10.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.91. 12,654,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,455. The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

