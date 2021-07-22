Chainlink Market Capitalization Hits $6.98 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.86 or 0.00049239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $6.98 billion and $748.89 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.81 or 0.00850160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00089212 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

LINK is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,009,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.