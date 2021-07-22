ZB Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.28 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $130.10 million and $1.28 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.81 or 0.00850160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ZB is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

