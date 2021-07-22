$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of SYKE stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $53.54. 406,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,389. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $54.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

