Theodore J. Brombach Purchases 29,500 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) CEO Theodore J. Brombach acquired 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,764. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000.

