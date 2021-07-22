Rong Zhou Sells 5,187 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $106,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $158,201.20.

On Thursday, May 13th, Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $13,706.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 122,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,133. The company has a market cap of $972.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMPH. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

