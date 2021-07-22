Rob Roy Sells 92,314 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rob Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00.

NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 1,634,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,010. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,996 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Switch by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170,394 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

