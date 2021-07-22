Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 297,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,773. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.59.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Qualys by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4,799.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 30.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.