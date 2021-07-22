Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 297,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,773. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Qualys by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4,799.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 30.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

