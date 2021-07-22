Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $73.65.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

