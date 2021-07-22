Cappasity (CAPP) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $380,390.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cappasity Coin Profile

CAPP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

