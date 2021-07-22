McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Issue $1.29 Quarterly Dividend

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share by the fast-food giant on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.67. 2,517,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,107. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.28. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $239.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

