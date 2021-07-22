Helpico (HELP) Price Hits $0.0773

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a total market cap of $1,825.42 and $329.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00105193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00140871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,206.36 or 1.00047976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

